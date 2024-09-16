Sorry, But We’re Not Getting a Sovereign Wealth Fund

build extraordinary national development projects and everything from highways to airports and to transportation, infrastructure, all of the future. We’ll be able to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs, advanced defense capabilities, cutting-edge medical research, and help save billions of dollars in preventing disease in the first place.

The idea of a sovereign wealth fund has been kicking around for a while, among both liberals and conservatives, and my guess is Trump threw it out so he could sound somewhat brainy in front of an audience of policy wonks. (Note his self-conscious use of the word “intelligent.”) The Biden administration is quietly considering a sovereign wealth fund, too, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan holding weekly meetings about it with his deputy, Daleep Singh. Policy documents have been circulating in the White House, according to Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove, though apparently not to Jared Bernstein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. “It’s certainly something I haven’t talked about in meetings,” Bernstein told Wingrove, and pronounced himself “very wary” of the idea.

I’m with Bernstein—and not only because, should Trump win the election, he’d probably use it to pay his legal bills. A sovereign wealth fund is a worthy idea in theory, but the United States is poorly positioned to create one because it’s $35 trillion in debt, requiring annual payments of $1 trillion just to cover the interest, and running an annual budget deficit of $1.5 trillion. Opinions vary about how serious a problem this is, but it’s very much the opposite of a budget surplus, which is what a country typically must have in order to create a sovereign wealth fund. Countries with sovereign wealth funds usually have some resource (most often oil and gas) that’s gushing revenue faster than the government knows how to spend it.

Kuwait started the first sovereign wealth fund in 1953 to manage proceeds from its oil reserves. Botswana started a sovereign wealth fund in 1993 to manage proceeds from diamond extraction. China started a sovereign wealth fund in 2007 to manage excess proceeds from its stupendously rapid industrialization. Some countries use the money as a rainy-day fund. Others use it to cushion their economy from volatility in the oil markets. (We do something similar with our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.) Still others use a sovereign wealth fund to finance economic development. Here in the United States, some individual states have sovereign wealth funds, the biggest and best known being the Alaska Permanent Fund, established in the 1970s after construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The Alaska Permanent Fund distributes an annual dividend to Alaskans of about $1600. What nations and states with sovereign wealth funds have in common is more revenue than they can (or wish to) spend on government services.