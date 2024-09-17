What the Attempted Trump Assassin Was Really up to in Ukraine

As Russian tanks crossed the Ukrainian border in February of 2022, Ryan Routh pledged to do everything he could to stop Vladimir Putin. “I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE,” he posted on Twitter soon after the invasion. By the spring, he was in Kyiv, posing as a recruiter for the International Legion—a brigade of foreign fighters fighting with the Ukrainian military. A visible and flamboyant presence in St. Michael’s Square, he was also a frequent interview subject, talking to, among others The New York Times and Romanian Newsweek. (“This conflict is definitely black and white,” Routh told the latter. “This is about good vs evil.”)



In the wake of his arrest for allegedly planning to assassinate Donald Trump at his South Florida golf course on Sunday, Routh’s connections to Ukraine have become fodder for right-wing conspiracy theories. Some have gone as far as to claim that Routh is some sort of Lee Harvey Oswald figure or even a Ukrainian-Manchurian candidate, with connections leading from St. Michael’s Square straight to the three letter agencies who surely ordered another hit against Trump.

