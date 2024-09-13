How Cutting Back the Child Tax Credit Led to Another Year of Poverty

The picture of poverty in the United States is complicated in no small part because it is dependent on how that need is being measured. The official poverty rate dropped slightly to 11.1 percent in 2023, even as the supplemental poverty measure increased; that uptick is partially due to an increase in the thresholds for poverty in the supplemental measure, which outpaced inflation. The supplemental measure takes into account expenditures on goods and services such as food, housing, and utilities—which are currently subject to a higher level of inflation than the regular rate of inflation.

“The reason the supplemental poverty [measure] went up was not because of a drop in income or resources, which is what happened between 2021 and 2022 because of all the Covid-era support that went away,” said Gregory Acs, the vice president for income and benefits policy at the Urban Institute. Instead, the thresholds for poverty increased—because rental costs were so expensive in 2023, for example, the supplemental poverty thresholds for renters increased by nearly 9 percent between 2022 and 2023. (Separate data from the Census released on Thursday found that the cost of rent and utilities grew faster than real median home values in 2023, for the first time in ten years.) The pandemic-related relief measures expired in a piecemeal fashion, so some of the change in the child poverty level could also be attributed to an expiration of additional food stamp benefits in dozens of states in 2023.

Indeed, in some ways, the census report could be interpreted as a return to a pre-pandemic economic normal. This could be seen in the data showing a 4 percent increase in median income in 2023 as compared to 2022, with increases in cash income for workers across income levels—the first statistically significant increase in income since 2019, before the first coronavirus cases were registered in the U.S.