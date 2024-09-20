The Teamsters President Is Out of His Depth

Another top Teamsters issue would be state right to work laws that bar unions from charging non-members fees to cover their portion of collective-bargaining costs. This creates a free-rider problem that drains union treasuries. In his convention speech, O’Brien suggested that he had successfully persuaded Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri to change his mind on right-to-work laws. According to Hawley, it was actually Missouri voters who changed his mind by voting in 2018 to repeal it, but never mind. Has O’Brien changed Trump’s mind on right-to-work laws? Not yet! According to the Teamsters announcement, Trump would not agree to veto any bill that imposes right-to-work nationally.

This should not come as a surprise. During the 2016 campaign Trump said, “I like right to work,” and “my position on right to work is 100 percent.” That’s not particularly ambiguous. Later, when Trump was president, his Justice department submitted a brief to the Supreme Court in support of subjecting public employee unions to right to work laws, a position the high court affirmed in its 2017 Janus decision.

The Teamsters non-endorsement statement doesn’t answer whether Harris would commit to veto a bill imposing right-to-work nationally. Maybe they forgot to ask? Anyway, her answer would be no. It did note that Harris “criticized dangerous ‘right to work’ laws.” And anyway, the PRO Act would eliminate right to work nationwide.