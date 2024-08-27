Kamala Harris Should Brag About Her Labor Record

Prevent worker misclassification. This refers to the sketchy practice of treating workers as independent contractors when for all practical purposes they are employees. Doing so relieves employers of having to pay minimum wage, payroll tax, and other benefits. Legislation would be helpful, but much can be achieved through more rigorous enforcement of existing laws.

The 2022 report contains other useful proposals, many of them using the federal government’s purchasing power to promote unionization. In addition, as I argued last week, Harris should talk up the Federal Trade Commission’s ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts, which a federal judge recently blocked. It’s a letter-perfect example of the Democrats’ new mantra that they, and not the GOP, are the party of freedom. Just as women should be free to decide whether to carry a pregnancy to term, men and women should be free to work wherever they choose.

None of these policy options is unknown to Harris. Obviously, the chair of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment doesn’t write the report, but she almost certainly has read it. Madame Vice President: You’ve done a splendid job persuading Democrats not to be fearful of your opponent, but rather to embrace a more joyful (and less weird) vision of government. Please don’t let linger any fear of labor’s enemies among the donor class. You have a record on organized labor, and in large part the task force report is it. Don’t let that be a secret.