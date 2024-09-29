The Data Doesn’t Lie: Anti-Trans Legislation Kills

The findings add to a growing body of research showing that gender-affirming care saves lives, while bans on such care, along with forced outing policies in schools and bathroom restrictions, have significant impacts on transgender youth and young adults in affected states. A Cornell review of more than 51 studies determined that trans care significantly improves the mental health of transgender people. One major study even noted a 73% lower suicidality among trans youth who began care. A similar study found a 40% reduction in actual suicide attempts over the previous year. In a recent article published in the Journal of Adolescent Health in April of 2024, puberty blockers were found to significantly reduce depression and anxiety. A randomized controlled trial in Australia, which was only possible through an innovative methodology, showed a 55% reduction in suicidality for trans men able to start testosterone. In Germany, a recent review by over 27 medical organizations has judged that “not providing treatment can do harm” to transgender youth. The evidence around transgender care led to a historic policy resolution condemning bans on gender affirming care by the American Psychological Association, the largest psychological association in the world, which was voted on by representatives of its 157,000 members.

Jaymes Black, CEO at the Trevor Project, emphasized the real-world implications of these findings. “It is without question that anti-transgender policies, and the dangerous rhetoric surrounding them, take a measurable toll on the health and safety of transgender and nonbinary young people all across the country,” they said in a press release. “I urge every adult—no matter your political beliefs—to remember that transgender and nonbinary young people are our family, our friends, and our neighbors.”

It’s time we stop treating the rights and well-being of transgender and nonbinary youth as political footballs. The data is clear: Anti-trans laws are harming young people at an alarming rate. These are not abstract policy debates—they have tangible, devastating effects on real lives.

We need to shift the conversation from one of restriction and control to one of support and affirmation. Transgender and nonbinary youth deserve the same opportunities to thrive as any other young people. As this study powerfully demonstrates, our laws should protect them—not push them further into the margins.