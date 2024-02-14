How the Right Weaponized the Dobbs Ruling to Wage War on Trans People

The enactment of gender-affirming care bans across the country immediately triggered legal challenges and many judges across the country issued preliminary injunctions to temporarily halt large portions of states’ gender-affirming care bans as lawsuits make their way through the judicial process. These judges ruled that the bans would cause “irreparable harm” to transgender youth and were likely violations of the Constitution. Specifically, district courts found that the states’ bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors not only infringed on a parent’s fundamental right to direct the medical care of their children under the Fourteenth Amendment, it also violated the Equal Protection Clause.

However, when the states appealed to the Sixth and Eleventh Circuits, the courts’ rulings illustrated what the dissent in Dobbs had feared—that courts would use the Dobbs decision to threaten and undermine other constitutional rights, starting with transgender minors’ access to gender-affirming care. In both L.W. v. Skrmetti and Eknes-Tucker v. Marshall, the district courts granted Plaintiffs’ motions for preliminary injunction, enjoining defendants from enforcing the gender-affirming care bans; the Circuit Courts vacated both decisions. These rulings in the Sixth and Eleventh Circuit Courts upheld the legality of the states’ gender-affirming healthcare bans, asserting that transgender healthcare is not “deeply rooted in the nation’s history or traditions”—the same justification used in the Dobbs decision.

“Following the script of Dobbs, some courts such as the 6th and 11th Circuits have concluded that since governments have regulated the medical profession and treatment of patients historically, there is likely no right to gender-affirming care,” Skinner-Thompson said. “In part because of judicial rollback of fundamental due process rights, I believe it may be most strategic to understand the broad legislative efforts to regulate transgender people out of existence as grounded in unconstitutional animus toward a particular population in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.”