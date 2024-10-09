The Senate Race the Democrats Absolutely, Totally, Utterly Have to Win

But the moment that says the most about the race is not any of his retail politicking as he poses for pictures in a turban and sips a mango lassi. Instead, it comes as Hogan greets a volunteer at a booth for the Maryland Democratic Party. “Keep Maryland Blue?” he says as he reads the sign. “I just want you all to make it purple.”

Even making Maryland purple would be a hard task. The state has become a Democratic stronghold in recent decades, one that Joe Biden won by nearly 2-to-1 margin in 2020. It is by far the least competitive state at the presidential level to have a contested Senate race this year. But this race is competitive, with tens of millions of dollars being spent on television either on Hogan’s behalf or that of his Democratic opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Recent polls in the race show Alsobrooks pulling ahead of her Republican opponent, but Hogan will benefit from a huge influx of money in the final weeks of the campaign as an allied super PAC is dumping nearly $20 million on television on his behalf.

The hope for Republicans is that Hogan’s unique status as the rare Republican to win statewide here will translate into success in a federal election. Hogan, a successful real estate developer and Republican political scion, narrowly won election in 2014 against a lackluster and overconfident opponent. He then won reelection four years later against an even weaker Democrat whose poorly run campaign was openly scoffed at by party insiders. Yet the key to Hogan’s electoral success wasn’t just dumb luck. A talented retail campaigner, Hogan carefully cultivated an image of a Republican moderate enough to appeal to suburban Democrats while trying to avoid overly antagonizing the party’s right-wing base. He’s never supported Donald Trump. Instead, he’s always written in a noncandidate. (In 2020, Hogan cast his presidential vote for Ronald Reagan, who was ineligible both because of the Twenty-Second Amendment and because of his death in 2004.)