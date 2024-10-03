Will This Election Be Decided By Non-Voters?

Who is this low-propensity voter? According to a poll conducted September 13-23 in Michigan by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank and polling firm (toplines here; crosstabs here), the infrequent voter is more likely than not white (51 percent) and employed either full-time (51 percent) or part-time (9 percent). If our low-propensity voter isn’t working, that’s probably because he’s retired (14 percent) or a student (10 percent). He is most likely a political independent (56 percent). Not voting in 2020 situates him among roughly one-third of eligible voters who failed to do so, even though turnout was higher in 2020 than in any election since 1900, according to the Pew Research Center. Turnout could well be higher in 2024. That’s why the Trump campaign is stalking this group.

A word about voter turnout. Since the start of this century, Republicans have, through various disenfranchisement schemes, devoted themselves to reducing it. These efforts have enjoyed some success in the South, but nationally they’ve mostly been self-defeating. In fact, the GOP has so thoroughly pissed off the targeted groups (mainly African Americans and college students) that turnout for these cohorts has mostly increased. All good small-d democrats favor high voter participation, and I do, too. But it isn’t necessarily a sign that our republic is in good health. You may have noticed that ours is not exactly an Era of Good Feelings, and historically, I’m sorry to report, high voter turnout tends to coincide with Eras of Bad Feelings.

In the United States, turnout among eligible voters, who did not yet include women or, practically speaking, African Americans, reached its all-time high between 1840 and 1900 (70-80 percent; sometimes higher). That epoch, you’ll recall from high school history class, encompassed the divisive period leading up to the Civil War; the Civil War itself; and the war’s dismal aftermath, four decades characterized by three presidential assassinations; the craven abandonment of Reconstruction; the rise of economic trusts; the broad acceptance of eugenics and social Darwinism; the violent suppression of unions; and a level of political corruption that would make Robert Menendez blush. If you think things are bad today, they were worse then.