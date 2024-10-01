The Dockworkers’ Strike Is a Big Test for Kamala Harris

The ILA, on the other hand, hasn’t gone out on strike since 1977, when dockworkers walked out for 45 days. The ILA can be faulted on other grounds (past involvement with organized crime, famously dramatized in the 1954 film On the Waterfront; mob ties are said to linger in the ports of New York and New Jersey). But given that the ILA represents workers who move close to half of all U.S. imports, the union has been very restrained in its dealings with management compared to the ILWU.

For Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the timing of this strike is very inconvenient. The interruption of supply chains and its potential impact on inflation must be music to Trump’s ears. But if Trump publicly mentions the strike he’ll be expected to say whether he supports it, and it would be foolhardy for Trump to state out loud that he doesn’t (even though this is almost certainly his opinion) because that could cost him some working-class support.

For Harris, however, the strike is an opportunity to declare solidarity with union workers, something she does far too little. But the inconvenience that the strike may cause consumers, especially on prices, likely terrifies Harris, who has hesitated to challenge the Republican narrative that inflation is out of control.