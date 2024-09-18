Trump’s Pitch to Working-Class Voters Is a Scam

I can’t recall ever seeing presidential candidates condescend to the public on the subject of the economy to anything like the degree we’ve seen this year. There are two economies right now: the real one and the make-believe version that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both pretend is real—Trump, in order to trash the Biden-Harris record, and Harris to pacify voters who keep telling pollsters that inflation is out of control, which it isn’t.

Inflation is, in fact, so very not out of control that the Federal Reserve will almost certainly announce a cut in interest rates Wednesday for the first time in four years. Some Democrats have expressed hope that this action will persuade voters that the Covid-induced spike in the consumer price index that, to review, began with a 4.2 percent increase in April 2021, peaked at 9.1 percent in June 2022, started falling immediately thereafter, and stands now at a very civilized 2.5 percent—that this inflation surge has been over for some time. The Fed is worrying now not about inflation but about unemployment, which is still fairly low at 4.2 percent, but could become a problem as the economy cools.

I have urged Harris to say: “Wake up and smell the coffee, voters, this economy is thriving!” The argument against this, which has thus far prevailed, is that many people are still hurting. That’s unquestionably true with respect to long-term unfavorable trends like the 45-year-long runup in income inequality (about which I published a book 12 years ago). But setting aside how unsatisfactory economic conditions have remained through the past half-century, most people are better off today than they were four years ago. Indeed, if discontent expressed to pollsters about the economy were limited to those who feel worse off today than four years ago, you wouldn’t see, in a September 11–12 Financial Times-University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll, fully 72 percent of registered voters saying economic conditions in the United States are “negative” even as the proportion who report personally experiencing difficulty in meeting expenses is a much lower 26 percent.

What we have here is the familiar American habit of believing oneself better off than others, as documented in David Whitman’s 1998 book, The Optimism Gap: The I’m OK–They’re Not Syndrome and the Myth of American Decline and Gregg Easterbrook’s 2018 book, It’s Better Than It Looks: Reasons for Optimism in an Age of Fear. Paul Krugman of The New York Times has cited multiple instances lately of the I’m OK–you’re not mindset, noting, for instance, a Quinnipiac poll from May that showed a robust 65 percent rated their personal finances “excellent or good” even as only 35 percent would say the same about the economy, and an April Wall Street Journal swing-state poll showing 54 percent of voters in all seven states rated their own state’s economy “excellent or good” while only 36 percent would say the same about the national economy.

When you judge local conditions to be favorable and distant ones to be unfavorable, you’re likely to take a dim view of distant (i.e., federal) authority. The result is that both Trump and Harris are selling themselves as candidates of change. In Harris’s case, she’s selling herself mostly as a departure from the tiresome chaos of Trump’s presidency, but she’s also inviting voters to judge her a refreshing departure from the Biden administration (otherwise known as the Biden-Harris administration). In addition to lacking plausibility, this strategy obliges Harris to downplay the Biden-Harris administration’s superb record on managing the economy, which ought to have particular appeal to the working-class voters she needs to attract.

