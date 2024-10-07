The Supreme Court’s Originalists Are Fundamentally Wrong About History

So a second wave of originalists, including Justice Scalia, focused on original public meaning. For public meaning originalists, the question isn’t what the authors intended. It’s what the Constitution meant to readers when it was ratified. This approach has the advantage of looking for general public meanings, rather than subjective intentions. And it claims a kind of democratic legitimacy on the ground that it merely enforces the objective meaning of the text that the voting public ratified. This approach also avoids any critique that the Founders might not have wanted us to be originalists, because it asserts that, whatever the Founders intended, the Constitution just is a text, and a text just does mean whatever its public meaning was when it was written.

More recently, a wave of “original methods” originalists argue that the Constitution was written in technical legal language, so we should use the same methods of legal interpretation that were used at the founding. That could unify original intent with original public meaning, because the public meaning of the text is how people back then would have read it, while the framers would have intended us to read the text’s legal language with the typical tools of legal interpretation.

Finally, a new and increasingly influential strand of originalism emphasizes the idea of “original law.” Originalists in this vein start with the commonsense point that the law simply is whatever it is until it changes. Next, they say that clauses in the Constitution were legal terms of art when they were ratified. There was a specific legal idea of “Habeas Corpus,” for example, that founding-era lawyers would have understood when the Constitution mentions Habeas Corpus, and that founding-era legal meaning just was in fact the law at the founding. Putting those two points together, these originalists argue that the founding-era legal meaning of the text still simply is the law that we have today, because it hasn’t changed in the interim, so judges can’t lawfully do anything other than enforce that original meaning. Advocates of this approach like William Baude and Stephen Sachs claim that it avoids the thorny problems of historical recovery because it doesn’t require all “the tools of modern intellectual history.” Rather, it only recovers “legal doctrines,” which are “an extraordinarily narrow slice of any society’s intellectual life.”