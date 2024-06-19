Amy Coney Barrett Breaks With Supreme Court Originalists

As I’ve noted a few times since then, the Bruen test has led to chaos in the lower courts. Judges acting in good faith have reached very different conclusions on whether some restrictions have a historical analogue. It has also led to deeply troubling results: the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, invoking Bruen, struck down a federal law that bans gun ownership for people under certain types of domestic-violence restraining orders.

The justices are currently reviewing that decision in United States v. Rahimi, and a ruling could come any day now. While the court seemed likely to uphold the restriction after oral arguments last fall, squaring such decision with Bruen could prove difficult. If Barrett is more skeptical of the strict history-and-tradition test laid out in Bruen today than when she joined the high court two years ago, Rahimi could result in a much less restrictive test than what it would replace.

While Barrett’s evolution is interesting, it is not sudden. In the 2021 case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, she rejected efforts to overturn a major precedent that limits Free Exercise Clause claims in federal courts because she found the conservatives’ assertions about historical traditions to be unpersuasive. Earlier this term, Barrett sided with the other eight justices on blocking disqualifications by state-level officials in Trump v. Anderson, but refused to follow the other five conservatives in effectively wiping it out altogether. And in the recent decision on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding structure, Barrett joined a concurring opinion by Justice Elena Kagan that politely noted that the agency’s structure would be constitutional even without the historical tradition that Thomas had identified in his majority opinion.