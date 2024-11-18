The True Threat to American Retirement

Almost from the moment that retirement as a universal life stage became imaginable, it came under threat.

Neoliberalism is one of the villains in this book. With increasing vehemence throughout the 1970s, its prophets pushed the idea of a “crisis” in Social Security, portraying the program as a wasteful and inefficient “Ponzi scheme” that could implode at any minute. At just this time, employers were also growing wary of the cost of pension plans. The result was a huge move toward private retirement savings: People worried about Social Security were instructed to invest in the individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401(k) plans that became available via new tax policy in the 1970s. But 1980s culture takes some heat as well in Chappel’s narrative. New and more pernicious ideals of independence, he notes, provided moral cover as the state and employers shifted the responsibility for security in old age away from society and onto individuals.

Depictions of older people in pop culture reflected the individualist mood. The sitcom The Golden Girls pushed back against stereotypes of “old ladies,” by depicting four older women leading active, independent, and even sexual lives. It was a vision of empowerment, in sync with the American Association of Retired Persons’ fight against ageism in this era, which focused on lobbying against mandatory retirement and age discrimination in the workplace. Yet Golden Girls, Chappel argues, also spoke to a harsher emerging reality: that the financial lives of older people felt precarious. Was the phenomenon of more older women going back to work, or engaging in self-care via careful nutrition and exercise, desirable—a blow against ageism—or merely a necessity as good pensions grew rarer and medical costs rose? Is the ideal of “independence” liberating, or an insidious form of social control? In Chappel’s story, there aren’t easy answers to these questions. Ageism was and is a real problem, he acknowledges. But focusing on ageism to the exclusion of other policy debates relevant to old people, as the AARP did in this era, reinforced the idea that the goal should be to remain employed and independent as long as possible.

The AARP, in this story, was to old age what the Obama-era “girl boss” movement was to feminism: correct in identifying inequality, but deeply and narcissistically misguided in thinking this could be fixed by, say, sufficient numbers of the disadvantaged group in question excelling in the workplace. It’s tempting to see the organization’s name change as revealing: Once the “American Association of Retired Persons,” the interest group in 1999 became just “AARP.” Maybe dropping the “retired” partly reflected the organization’s long-standing interest in attracting members from the sub-60 crowd, or the reality that “both Social Security and pensions were on the ropes and mandatory retirement was illegal.” Or maybe, somewhere between the 1950s and the year 2000, retirement stopped smelling of ceramics to most people and started smelling of irrelevance.