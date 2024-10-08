You are using an outdated browser.
“We Have Some Building to Do”: Aimee Allison on Turnout

The CEO of She the People tells TNR editor Michael Tomasky about the women voters of color who are sold on Kamala Harris—and those who are still looking.

Aimee Allison Illustration by The New Republic
Illustration by The New Republic

No group will likely be more important to a prospective Kamala Harris victory than women voters of color. And to take their collective pulse, there’s no one better to turn to than Aimee Allison, CEO and founder of She the People, an organization devoted to promoting the candidacies of women of color. Allison’s group just did a major poll showing that while Harris is killing it among women of color above age 40, among the younger cohort, the sale hasn’t quite been made. “She still needs to be reintroduced” to these voters, Allison said. In addition, Allison thinks more resources need to be devoted to turnout. “We have some building to do,” she said. “I want to see more money filtered to groups on the ground.”

Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and the author of five books, including his latest and critically acclaimed The Middle Out: The Rise of Progressive Economics and a Return to Shared Prosperity. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

Politics, The Inside Story, TNR Video, Election 2024, Kamala Harris