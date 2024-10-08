“We Have Some Building to Do”: Aimee Allison on Turnout

No group will likely be more important to a prospective Kamala Harris victory than women voters of color. And to take their collective pulse, there’s no one better to turn to than Aimee Allison, CEO and founder of She the People, an organization devoted to promoting the candidacies of women of color. Allison’s group just did a major poll showing that while Harris is killing it among women of color above age 40, among the younger cohort, the sale hasn’t quite been made. “She still needs to be reintroduced” to these voters, Allison said. In addition, Allison thinks more resources need to be devoted to turnout. “We have some building to do,” she said. “I want to see more money filtered to groups on the ground.”