Whatever Happened to “Net Zero”?

At the time, major fossil fuel producers were on the defensive for other reasons, too, and looked weaker than they had in quite some time. Amid Covid-19 lockdowns, oil and gas demand plummeted as people drove and flew less. In the U.S., shale producers had spent a decade or so hemorrhaging investors’ cash to drill as much as they could as quickly as they could; companies highly specialized in shale production struggled to turn a profit. The pandemic-era crash in oil prices only made matters worse, making it even more difficult for smaller and mid-sized companies who specialized in high-cost unconventional production like fracking struggled to break even. Bigger players were in trouble, too. In 2020, ExxonMobil lost $22.4 billion—the first time it’d posted an annual loss since Exxon completed its merger with Mobil in 1999. In 2020, as well, ExxonMobil lost the place it’d held on the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 92 years. As they begged for bailouts, companies whose reputations were being dragged through the mud by climate activists needed to justify their choices not just to more climate-minded governments but to spurned investors, as well.

As Democratic primary candidates in the U.S. fell over themselves to promise billions for climate action, oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe seemed, similarly, to compete for their own climate bona fides promising everything from production declines to robust investments in low-carbon technologies. Behind the scenes, rhetoric rarely matched reality. An October 2020 email exchange between Shell executives—unearthed as part of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform—noted that the company’s “net-zero” talking points had “nothing to do” with the group’s business plans.

Soon enough, though, those companies’ fortunes changed. Global fuel demand came booming back as pandemic travel restrictions continued to ease. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—and ensuing Western-led sanctions on Russian oil and gas—fueled a surge of demand for U.S. fossil fuels in Europe. Companies were now earning record profits as they settled into a new business model. Executives now being hailed as patriotic defenders of democratic values pivoted away from the kinds of costly, rapid-fire production that defined the shale boom and focused on reducing debts, grinding out efficiencies and delivering big payouts to shareholders. As profits soared, the same companies who’d sent small armies to UN climate talks to boast about their net-zero plans began to quietly roll back those same pledges.