The Washington Post Covered That Bizarro Trump Rally the Right Way

At a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania on Monday night, Trump was expected to engage with preselected attendees and answer their questions. Instead, after two individuals required medical attention, he took an unexpected turn. “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” he said.

And just like that, a political town hall morphed into a 39-minute personal jam session. Trump played nine tracks from his self-curated playlist, swayed on stage, and even invited the crowd to join in. LeVine captured the surreal scene perfectly:

“For 39 minutes, Trump swayed, bopped—sometimes stopping to speak—as he turned the event into almost a living-room listening session of his favorite songs from his self-curated rally playlist.”