It’s Not Just Israel: Biden’s Foreign Policy Is a Mess

Competence, however, is not the same thing as strategy. And despite the focus on process—or perhaps because of it—the Biden administration has also made many strategic errors. They have too often failed to make difficult choices, such as the administration’s own ambivalence about engagement with Iran, which undermined any prospect of a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They have failed to change course when needed. Just look at the way in which the administration has continued to embrace the Israeli government’s strategy and clung to Biden’s hope for Israeli-Saudi normalization even as it has become increasingly clear that things in the Middle East are spiraling out of control. And they have failed to recognize—or accept—difficult realities, such as the shortfall in Western ammunition stockpiles and political will that make it challenging to continue a blank check approach to the war in Ukraine.

If anything, the lesson of Biden’s term in office is that mere competence and high-flown rhetoric is not enough to overcome indecisiveness. The administration clearly has a vision for the world, but when that vision conflicts with reality, they dither, fundamentally unwilling to accept the notion that the world may have changed—or that there are limits to what can be achieved with the direct application of U.S. power. This was perhaps most visible in Biden’s response, shortly after October 7, to a journalist who asked him whether the United States can really sustain support for Ukraine, Israel, and a variety of other contingencies simultaneously: “We’re the United States of America, for God’s sake.” This statement was clearly at odds with the administration’s conflicted policies in numerous areas.

On Ukraine, this indecisiveness has manifested as a tendency to say no to new weapons systems, before eventually saying yes. To its credit, the Biden administration clearly understood from the first days of the crisis that this was not some war of humanitarian intervention against a tinpot Middle Eastern dictator. They sought to manage the risk of nuclear and conventional escalation while arming Ukraine, tacitly acknowledging that it would be too risky for the United States to engage in a direct conflict with Russia. Yet the White House has also struggled to articulate an endgame in the Ukraine war short of absolute victory, even as it has become increasingly apparent that such an outcome is not possible without significant escalation.