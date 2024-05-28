Biden Official Flips Out After Question on Charred Palestinian Corpses
White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby lost it after a question about Biden’s red line, as global uproar grows amid Israel’s assault on Rafah.
The Biden administration still won’t change its policy towards Israel, despite overwhelming photo evidence of gruesome casualties in Israel’s latest attacks on Rafah in Gaza.
That was the message Tuesday from National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby at a press conference.
“The Israelis have said this is a tragic mistake,” Kirby told reporters when asked about if Israel’s attacks over the weekend qualified as the type of “death and destruction” U.S. officials have warned about.
“We’ve also said we don’t want to see a major ground operation in Rafah that would really make it hard for the Israelis to go after Hamas without causing extensive damage and potentially a large number of deaths. We have not seen that yet,” he said, claiming that Israel was operating mostly in a corridor on Rafah’s outskirts.
One reporter at the press conference, CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe, pressed Kirby after those comments.
“How does this not violate the red line the president laid out?” asked O’Keefe.
“As I said, we don’t want to see a major ground operation. We haven’t seen that at this point,” Kirby replied.
“How many more charred corpses does the president have to see before he considers a change in policy?” O’Keefe asked in response.
“We don’t want to see a single more innocent life taken,” Kirby said, before flipping out and remarking that he “kind of” took “a little offense at the question.”
The exchange was telling, as the Biden administration has previously said that any major operation in Rafah would constitute a “red line.” Events over the weekend would seem to show Israel has embarked on such an operation, with an estimated 45 Palestinians killed in a strike on Sunday, with chilling images of burned corpses circulating on social media.
As Israel’s brutal war in Gaza leads to more civilian deaths, Biden runs the risk of losing the support of voters critical to his reelection campaign. His administration has sought to bury a report on Israel’s actions in Gaza, and has pledged to defend Israel and its leaders in the face of a war crimes inquiry by the International Criminal Court. Increasingly, his statements attempting to reassure the American public are being undermined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war continues. The best option, which Biden has been so far unwilling to adopt, may be halting weapons shipments to Israel, but there’s no telling if or when Biden will ever reach that point.