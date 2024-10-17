Trump’s Very Serious, Very Literal Plans for a Fascist Second Term

Some voters also share these sentiments. The New York Times’ Shawn McCreesh wrote Monday about Trump supporters who “are happy to vote for him because they simply do not believe he will do many of the things he says he will.” Waving away Trump’s plans for hefty tariffs, mass deportations, and revenge against his political opponents as mere rhetoric, these voters—many hoping that his presidency would be good for business—give him what McCreesh calls “a reverse benefit of the doubt. They doubt; he benefits.”

The idea that it’s alarmist to take a presidential candidate at his word seems odd on its face. Among other problems, how can one be expected to divine a candidate’s agenda without listening to their words? But it’s particularly absurd as a defense of Trump, whose rhetoric regularly translated into action during his time in the White House.

In October 2016, not long after Zito’s piece was published, Peter Thiel invoked the seriously-not-literally adage in reference to Trump’s plans for a border wall and Muslim ban. “I think one thing that should be distinguished here is that the media is always taking Trump literally. It never takes him seriously, but it always takes him literally,” he said. “I think a lot of voters who vote for Trump take Trump seriously but not literally, so when they hear things like the Muslim comment or the wall comment their question is not, ‘Are you going to build a wall like the Great Wall of China?’ or, you know, ‘How exactly are you going to enforce these tests?’ What they hear is we’re going to have a saner, more sensible immigration policy.”