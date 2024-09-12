Trump’s Deranged Migrant Conspiracy Is Already Fomenting Violence
The city of Springfield, Ohio, is already witnessing the consequences of Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets.
Two days after Donald Trump mentioned Springfield, Ohio, in the presidential debate, falsely accusing Haitian migrants in the town of abducting and eating pets, the city is already rocked by threats of violence.
On Thursday morning, Springfield City Hall was evacuated due to a bomb threat “to multiple facilities throughout Springfield,” according to a city statement. Mayor Rob Rue did not release the exact language of the threat, but said it came from an individual claiming to be from Springfield who expressed frustration related to Haitian immigrants.
Springfield government officials say they were made aware of the threat, which “was sent to multiple agencies and media outlets,” via an email message at 8:24 a.m.
Meanwhile, some Haitian families are reportedly keeping their children home from school over fear they will be attacked. One Haitian woman told The Haitian Times that her cars had been vandalized, and the windows broken in the middle of the night. She fears she will have to leave the town to feel safe again.
Over the past several days, right-wing figures including J.D. Vance, Republican representatives in Congress, Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, and Trump adviser Stephen Miller, among many others, have pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants are eating people’s pets. They shared memes of AI-generated animals begging not to be eaten—and Vance even said he didn’t particularly care if the racist conspiracy turned out to be false.
Police and city officials in the town said they have received no credible reports of pets being stolen and eaten.
But then, during Tuesday’s debate, Trump pushed the unfounded claim before a national audience. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” Trump said. “The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”
In response, Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tried to push back against the rumors, after a half-hearted attempt earlier this week, and said he would send more resources to Springfield to deal with the influx of immigrants.
The Clarks, one family at the center of tension of the community, whose son was killed by a Haitian driver in December, are begging “morally bankrupt politicians – Bernie Moreno, Chip Roy, J.D. Vance and Donald Trump” to stop using their son’s “death for political gain.”
“Please stop the hate,” Nathan Clark, the boy’s father, said.
Springfield City Hall is closed for the remainder of the day. It may be that Trump is more of a threat to the town than any Haitian refugee.
This story has been updated.