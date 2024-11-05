Liberals Won’t Beat the Supreme Court With Legal Arguments Alone

How is it that someone many call the best oral advocate they have ever seen keeps losing? To anyone who has even casually followed the courts, the simple answer is that the deck is stacked against her. With six Republican justices on a court of nine, of course a Democratic administration is at a disadvantage. But it’s not just the numbers. The naked partisanship of the current Supreme Court—which has developed a reputation for capriciously discarding precedent and inventing novel legal theories out of thin air—has led to historic lows in public confidence in the court’s ability to remain apolitical. While it is arguable whether the Supreme Court has ever been apolitical, these days, the mask is definitely off.

In light of this reality, it is time for the left to turn some of its energy away from arguments that—however deftly they are delivered—will be ignored, along with the seemingly endless supply of high-court palace intrigue filling the headlines, and turn their attention toward the systemic solutions needed to win. Admittedly, the reforms that could undo conservative judicial supremacy will take significant effort—and a more favorable Democratic Congress—but if liberals want to move on from losing well to actually implementing their agenda, they need to stop valorizing excellent oral arguments and scathing dissents and start figuring out new ways to win.

Part of the problem is that, perhaps now more than ever before, law schools and the legal profession writ large present a myth of objective legal analysis and judicial decision-making that has little basis in reality. For decades, some lawyers have argued against the possibility of objective reasoning by judges. Lawyers, even more so than practitioners in other professions, are particularly poorly suited to such an analysis, given the adversarial, client-based nature of lawyering. As law professor Arthur Selwyn Miller put it, “The very reasoning process of lawyers, including judges and law professors, is from conclusion to premise rather than a logical deduction from major premises to conclusions.” However, many judges still maintain the pretense that they are impartial arbiters of the law, for instance during Chief Justice John Roberts’s confirmation hearing when he described judges as like umpires calling balls and strikes.