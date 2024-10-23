Republicans Are Betting on Anti-Trans Prejudice to Win Swing States

Some of the Democrats targeted have by now responded with their own ads. But the ads made by campaigns for Senator Sherrod Brown and Representative Colin Allred—meant to address their opponents’ claims that they support “biological transgender men” in girls’ and women’s sports—“have not inspired trans folks that they’ll have our back,” MSNBC columnist Katelyn Burns recently wrote. Allred’s ad stated he didn’t support “boys playing girls’ sports,” without any clarity on what he meant by that, while Brown’s ad says that transgender girls have “already been banned” from playing girls’ sports in his state. Neither ad says that excluding trans girls from sports is wrong. “It may seem like a sensible political strategy, given how radioactive the polling is about trans athletes,” wrote Burns, “but characterizing trans girls as boys in a sports context would lead one to characterize them as such in other contexts, too.” Rather than point to their own records of affirming trans rights, Democrats have ignored them. Even Harris, when asked in an interview about the ads attacking her over gender-affirming care for incarcerated trans people, simply responded that she was following the law.

Whoever these ads are for, whether they win this election or not, they are landing in a moment of increasing scapegoating of trans people. Jones recently reported on groups such as the Proud Boys, who since the January 6 attack on the Capitol and the ensuing prosecutions of their leadership have intensified their harassment of queer and trans people as a recruitment tactic. “I cannot help but be very aware of the fact that in the closing days of the campaign that they are dumping an inordinate amount of money and putting the time of their candidate into … talking about trans people in this way,” said Jones. “I think that that message is heard by these groups.”

Trump made an appearance on Tuesday at a barber shop in the Bronx, aired on Fox, in which he claimed, “There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl. Without parental consent. What is that all about?” Some of the men who could be seen on camera laughed, a few nodded. Maybe the claim sounded like another nonsense Trump line to a lot of viewers. Or they might not know that such claims have led to bomb threats against schools and health clinics, led trans kids to higher rates of attempted suicide. And some viewers might not register Trump’s lies about trans kids and schools until hearing them repeated in an ad later. Maybe some will go on to repeat it online. Maybe some will act on it, on election day or after.