Republicans Lose Another Anti-Trans Smear Campaign

If these ads are a losing proposition—if the goal is to elect Republicans—then they must be succeeding at something else. And as the Pennsylvania campaign demonstrated, these ads might not be meant for Republicans. “If you’re talking about suburban parents who are concerned about what’s going on in their public schools, this is an area where I think that Republicans have a big opportunity,” one Republican pollster said in early March. “The tone of how this is handled is extremely important because the vast majority of people, regardless of their views on trans issues, don’t want to treat people, especially children, cruelly.”

These ads, then, might not be meant at all for the Republicans’ friends. More likely, these ads are for their enemies.

Consider that there could be a newly-energized constituency inflamed by the fiction that doctors and schools are secretly forcing their children to transition. They may not be voting differently yet, but some minds are changing. An April 2021 PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll asking Americans if they “support laws that criminalize the act of providing gender-transition-related medical care to minors” found that only 28 percent of people supported that view, with 65 percent opposed. Now, two years later, the same poll found that 43 percent support criminalizing gender-affirming care, and 54 percent were opposed. Some recent polls indicate nearly two-thirds of voters believe the amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation is “excessive,” but still, 45 percent said they believed that trans people were a threat to their children. The political climate fueling these attacks may feel like “political theater” to a majority, yet it is also reshaping views. Keep in mind, though, that’s still a small shift, and one that has yet to pay off with electoral gains, even as groups like APP toss millions of dollars into ad campaigns attacking trans people.