How Democrats Can Win Back the Young Men They’ve Lost

But Democrats cannot afford to wait until they elect more young men. Today, liberal lawmakers must engage with the much derided “manosphere”—at least the parts that aren’t giving Tucker Carlson his weird ideas. Yes, Wes Moore should chat with Joe Rogan. John Fetterman should be on Barstool Sports. Pete Buttigieg should debate Lex Friedman. Ruben Gallego should sit for an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. This must become routine. Democrats can no longer act as if these personalities or venues are beneath them. Liberals must compete in these spaces; refusing to do so is choosing to squander the support of voters and even potential candidates, who might only need Democrats to make it clear that they don’t disdain them.

As they embrace new faces and new forums, Democrats need only be smarter about how they go on offense. Every swing voter should know that Project 2025 plans to ban pornography by now. Democrats should be working to frame abortion access as an issue that affects not only any American with a uterus, but anyone who enjoys sexual freedom—and because the rollback of reproductive rights has had far reaching consequences beyond abortion, anyone who aspires to father a child as well. To channel Tim Walz, Democratic surrogates have an immensely effective line of attack in merely calling their GOP opponents sad and sexless weirdos; adolescents in a world that requires adults.

Right now, most of the brightest rising stars in the Democratic Party are women: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and perhaps future Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger—to name a few. This is all to the good: These are ruthlessly effective politicians in their own right and Democrats are right to elevate them. It’s imperative they also recruit, elect, and ultimately raise male candidates to a similar esteem—especially those whose life experiences allow them to credibly communicate with Coca-Cola Classic voters. Failure to do so risks alienating young men, instead of illuminating the range of brighter possibilities that come when a young man gets to become part of something much greater—a family.

