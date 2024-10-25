In a new interview, Donald Trump seethed with anger at Jack Smith, and confirmed that if elected president, he’ll fire Smith as special counsel immediately. On top of that, Trump also boasted that the Supreme Court has now given him immunity from criminal prosecution. All of which suggests Trump really thinks that if he wins, he’ll be able to function as president with something like absolute impunity, unaccountable to any laws. We talked to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, who explained what actually would unfold if a newly elected President Trump fired Smith, and how dangerous he could get as a totally unshackled president. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Angry New Rants at Jack Smith Suddenly Signal Much Darker Aims
As Trump vows to fire the special counsel and potentially cancel prosecutions of himself, a former federal prosecutor explains how dangerous an unshackled Trump would get in a second term.
