Gun Violence Isn’t a “Fact of Life”—on the Campaign Trail, or Anywhere

Despite what the NRA and MAGA politicians invite us to believe, we do not have to treat the ceaseless flood of gun casualties in American morgues and hospital emergency rooms as an inescapable, “tragic” part of human existence on earth. In fact, gun violence in our society is eminently preventable because experts agree that the easy availability of unrestricted guns is the chief cause of the colossal loss of life we face from guns every year.

But instead of acting on popular gun sense bills to create a universal violent felon background check or to remove weapons of war from school communities, GOP leaders like Vance and Lindsey Graham strike the pose of Marie Antoinette. After every massacre, we are invited to share their blasé attitude that “c’est la vie,” and “Let them eat thoughts and prayers.” As Donald Trump bluntly urged Americans after a recent mass shooting, we “have to get over it, we have to move forward.”

But contrast this passive-aggressive response to an assault weapon mass shooting at a public school with the GOP’s muscular response to an assault weapon mass shooting involving Trump himself. After the attempted assassination at Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Republicans did not throw up their hands and bemoan AR-15 gun violence as a sorrowful “fact of life.” They joined Democrats not only in aggressively condemning this appalling act of violence but in demanding a thorough federal investigation, insisting upon both House and Senate hearings. When those hearings uncovered myriad failures in the Secret Service’s preparations and response, the then-director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, promptly resigned, making way for refocused leadership to improve security at presidential campaign events. Republicans seem to know how to act aggressively to protect Donald Trump and his rallygoers from mass shootings and AR-15 gun violence.