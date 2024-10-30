Will Abortion Access Rights Sway Navajo Voters in Arizona?

“It’s already hard to report issues of abuse, and abortion is the last option. [Abortion opponents] make it seem like a stamp-card kind of situation,” said Ayden Clytus, a young Diné woman now living in Phoenix. “So not only do we have higher rates of sexual crime, our health care systems are underfunded—significantly underfunded—in Indigenous communities.”

Where Peshlakai represents an older generation of respected matriarchs, Clytus at 22 years old is in the new vanguard of Native women willing to speak about abortion more openly. (Parrish recruited both Peshlakai and Clytus to write op-eds in support of Proposition 139 for Arizona Native Vote, and Peshlakai has also recorded ads for local radio endorsing the initiative.) Clytus said that while many older Navajo people were raised in the church, members of her generation often distanced themselves from Christianity as they left the reservation. She believes that the issue of abortion may be motivating for younger Navajo women, even as older generations remain skeptical.

Regardless of how Navajo voters will take abortion access into account on Election Day, intra-community discussions on the topic are not going away. Knoki said that she wanted to encourage conversations about maternal health care from “before hospitals, before IHS, when we were giving birth in our hogans,” referring to traditional Navajo homes. “How do we just take care of ourselves and our community members, as opposed to what is another system of thought or organization that is trying to—not coerce on us, but invite us into their space about how they think and feel about these things?” Knoki said.