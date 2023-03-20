Amy Coney Barrett Could Be the Deciding Vote That Affirms the Navajo Nation’s Water Rights

In an exchange with Shay Dvoretzky, who argued on behalf of the Navajo Nation, she also noted that the tribe’s request was narrower than its critics had suggested and didn’t involve mandates to build pipelines, as some of her colleagues had suggested. “That’s really just about intervening in litigation to assert those on the Navajo’s behalf and to protect them, right?” she said. “Like to safeguard those rights so that you’re not deprived of them, as Justice Gorsuch was pointing out, the Navajo haven’t had an opportunity in Arizona v. California or any other time to assert those Winters rights and to have any rights in the mainstream adjudicated.”

The Supreme Court is no stranger to high-profile disputes over tribal sovereignty and treaty rights in recent years. In October, the justices heard oral arguments in Haaland v. Brackeen, a complicated fight over the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA. A coalition of Republican-led states and non-Native prospective adoptive parents hopes to strike down portions of the law that require state courts to give preference to other Native families when finding foster and adoptive parents for Native children. Tribes have argued that the law is necessary to preserve their cultural identity and their long-term survival.

The court’s ruling in both cases this term could have a significant impact on, respectively, Western water disputes and adoptions for Native children. Beyond those contexts, the rulings will also be an important marker for how the court currently thinks about tribal sovereignty and tribal issues. The court took one of its boldest steps in vindicating the rights of a tribal government in more than a generation in the 2020 case McGirt v. Oklahoma, when it ruled that most of eastern Oklahoma was still Indian country because Congress had never completely disestablished the reservations that had existed there.