How John Roberts—Yes, John Roberts—Might Decide Who Won the Election

Maybe a lot. That’s because buried within the details of this decision, as well as a short concurrence by Brett Kavanaugh, are the seeds of future cases to come. The Moore decision not only makes it clear that the Constitution’s elections clause does not liberate state legislatures from state constitutions and state law. It also stipulates that federal courts must not abandon their duty to exercise judicial review. “This Court has an obligation to ensure that state court interpretations of state law do not evade federal law,” Roberts writes. “State courts do not have free rein.” Furthermore, Roberts holds that state courts must “not transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review such that they arrogate to themselves the power vested in state legislatures to regulate federal elections.”

What exactly does that mean? The court doesn’t tell us. As New York University law professor Rick Pildes has pointed out, Moore does not adopt any standard at all as far as what “ordinary bounds” might be. Nor does the decision set any boundaries to guide state courts or identify when federal courts might jump in and override. Indeed, Pildes notes, Roberts did not even rule on whether the North Carolina state court exceeded its role when it overturned the wildly gerrymandered maps at the heart of this case. We don’t have any idea what the conservative majority on the court might consider transgressive. We might not know until the court informs us. And that could arrive in the heat of a disputed presidential election.

The particularly relevant—and chilling—sentences come from Kavanaugh’s short concurrence. “In other words, the Court has recognized and articulated a general principle for federal court review of state court decisions in federal election cases,” Kavanaugh wrote. “In the future, the Court should and presumably will distill that general principle into a more specific standard such as the one advanced by Chief Justice Rehnquist.”