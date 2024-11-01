What is Trump’s “Little Secret” With Speaker Mike Johnson?

That brings us back to Trump, Johnson, and their “little secret.” Can the former president and the speaker force a contingent election? Thanks to the revised Electoral Count Act, there is no clear pathway for Republican lawmakers to throw out lawful, legitimate electoral votes. (It’s worth noting that Harris herself would preside over the joint session where this takes place.) In theory, a contingent election would be also held if Trump and Harris tie with 269 electoral votes each. But this isn’t a secret plan hatched by Johnson and Trump; it’s a well-known feature/bug of the Electoral College.

The last possibility I can think of involves some sort of attempt to stop the January 6 count from happening at all. Outside of using force, there doesn’t appear to be a clear way to do that. As previously noted, it would be Harris, not Johnson, who presides over the count. And the Twelfth Amendment imposes no quorum requirements for the joint session, so Republicans could not stop it simply by not showing up.

Finally, there’s an additional failsafe in this process. If neither the Electoral College nor the House elect a president or vice president for some reason by January 20, then the next person in the presidential line of succession becomes acting president until one or both positions are filled. Under the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, the next person in line would be the speaker of the House. But it’s worth noting here that the new Congress will be sworn in on January 3, so there’s an outside chance that Johnson might not even be speaker then.