Trump’s Dark Little “Secret” With Mike Johnson Is Actually a Threat
At his Madison Square Garden rally in New York, Donald Trump ominously announced he has a secret with the House speaker.
Donald Trump says that he and Speaker Mike Johnson have a dirty “little secret.”
Speaking at a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump seemed to tell his fans that he and the Republican House speaker have a plan to make sure that Republicans clinch victory in the House and the presidential election.
“I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House, right? Our little secret is having a big impact,” Trump said, before claiming he’d only reveal the secret after the election.
Though it’s unclear exactly what the plan may be, the implication is not subtle: Johnson is ready to help Trump win the election. As Politico noted, these “sinister comments … could be a reference to the House settling a contested election.”
Some in Congress agree, even sounding alarms about the comments. “I think the secret yesterday that he [Donald Trump] referenced very likely may relate to his compact with Mike Johnson to—as a back-up plan for when he loses—to overturn this election on January 6th,” said Representative Daniel Goldman on Monday morning.
Before he was elected speaker, Johnson played a key role in the efforts to stop the certification of the 2020 election results, taking the lead in filing a briefing in a lawsuit to stop Joe Biden’s victory.
On Sunday, Johnson also told Axios that he has a “very close working relationship with President Trump and consider[s] him now a close friend.”
“I know that’s mutual,” Johnson continued. “[Trump] tells me how much confidence he has in my leadership.”
“He’s going to be around for a long time I predict,” said Trump at the rally.