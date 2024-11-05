A Harris Win Won’t Save the Most Vulnerable Abortion Clinics

Dr. Warren Hern opened Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado back in 1975. He said the combination of Dobbs and the funding cuts this summer has been a “national catastrophe.” More abortion bans are in effect than ever before, and there is less financial help available. “By the time they actually get to somebody, they’re too late to have an abortion in that place, and then they wind up at offices like mine,” Hern said, and more and more patients have multiple medical complications. It’s increasingly difficult to make it all work. “If I didn’t own the building, we’d be out of business,” he said. (Notably, neither DuPont nor Partners own their space; they rent.) Hern’s clinic also recently set up its own abortion fund.

​​CARE Clinic in Bethesda, Maryland, is the last option for people in the United States because it offers care later than any of the other providers. Pia Yoacham, an assistant clinic administrator, said that before the NAF cuts, it wasn’t uncommon for patients to walk in short anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000—but she could often get the money from abortion funds in a matter of hours. Now if those patients show up without their full balance, the clinic is taking hits of several thousand dollars. Like DuPont, they don’t turn people away over money, and they have long helped people who didn’t meet NAF’s eligibility, which is based on federal poverty levels. Even recently, they had a patient with three jobs who wasn’t eligible because she made too much money, she said. “It’s like, how can you not qualify?”

While Yoacham said she couldn’t speak to the clinic’s larger financial picture, it’s unclear how long they can sustain the current landscape. “At any organization, you’re going to hit a point where you’re like, ‘OK, do we need to let people go? Do we need to stop seeing certain gestations?’” she said.