How the Democrats Blew Their Political Advantage on Legal Weed

He went on to endorse bipartisan (but Democratic-led) marijuana banking reform and medical-marijuana research as well as the Biden-initiated process to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule 3 drug. That soothed fears that Trump might roll rescheduling back, which scored the ex-president some more points among the pro-weed set. In contrast, Harris didn’t mention rescheduling – by any measure a big win for her administration – for another six weeks, when she finally brought it up, during an October 15 interview with “Breakfast Club” host Charlemagne Tha God.

Trump’s pro-weed turn is less radical than it might appear. For one thing it broadly reflects where public opinion has been for years. For another, all he really did was endorse the Biden administration’s existing cannabis policy. What is more interesting, however, was the immediate Democratic response: Nothing.

Harris had not mentioned marijuana at all since becoming the nominee in mid-July until a Sept. 30 appearance on former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast “All the Smoke,” when she made only an anodyne reference to decriminalization, saying she “strongly” believed that people “should not be going to jail for smoking weed.” Before the release of an October 14 campaign memo aimed at pushing legal marijuana as a path to Black male wealth generation, neither she nor any other leading Democrat did anything to update the party platform’s tepid position on cannabis, which doesn’t mention legalization at all. Even that seemed to treat cannabis as an afterthought, lacking in specifics or even any fresh ideas.