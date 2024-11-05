Where to Expect Far-Right Election Disruptions

The groups who backed Trump’s post-election efforts to remain in office were already active and being monitored by researchers and journalists prior to Election Day 2020. Today, many of those groups, such as the Oath Keepers, appear less visible and less active. One exception appears to be the Proud Boys. Like the Oath Keepers, much of its leadership was prosecuted in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy in 2023. Still, the Proud Boys continued to mobilize, with a focus on anti-LGBTQ harassment and threats, such as gathering at Drag Story Hour events around the country, from Manhattan and San Francisco to Helena and Cleveland.

The Proud Boys still embrace the role Trump made for them in his infamous debate answer in 2020, in which he directed the group to “stand back and stand by.” Some reporting indicates that at least some chapters of the Proud Boys have been active ahead of the election in Telegram groups, a more private social messaging platform. Some of the content points toward to the group anticipating they’ll be tapped by Trump after the election, like one video noted by the New York Times, captioned, “1/20/25: Trump is sworn in as President. 1/21/25: Me and the Proud Boys begin the deportation.” Much more is concerned with mobilizing around the election itself.

If they mobilize, where will it be? The swing states that are most decisive in the presidential race seem likely to get the most attention and momentum. This is what happened in 2020, for example with the sustained presence outside the counting center in Maricopa County, Arizona. As one of the states where results are likely to come in later, Arizona is also an opportunity for election deniers to seize on any delay or issue. One of the state’s most prominent 2020 election deniers, Kari Lake, is running for the U.S. Senate—despite or perhaps because of the fact that she still maintains she won her 2022 race for Arizona governor. Lake has also been tapped by the Republican National Committee to train MAGA-aligned poll watchers.