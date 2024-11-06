Liberals Just Lost the Supreme Court for Decades to Come

Those twin deaths had a long-term impact on the Democratic Party’s psyche. Out of fear of slipping to a 7–2 minority (or worse) under Trump, some on the left no doubt will push for Sotomayor, who is only 70, to retire during the lame-duck period while Democrats still hold the White House and Senate. I’ve written before about how pointless these calls would be and how little they would matter if Trump wins the 2024 election. For one thing, Sotomayor has shown no interest in retirement and has no publicly known health issues that would make it particularly urgent. More importantly, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin effectively ruled it out in March by promising to block any nominee who lacked GOP support.

The future for how Democrats engage with the court in general is also uncertain. In recent years, some of the court’s critics proposed sweeping reforms that would add more justices to explicitly reverse the Trump-era majority. The Biden administration tolerated those suggestions if only to ultimately suppress them. If Democrats ever regain power at the federal level, similar proposals might be floated again. But even Franklin D. Roosevelt, who wielded legislative majorities unlike any president before or since, found himself unable to pack the court in the late 1930s.

It is doubtful that any future Democratic president will be more successful now. Two of the last three presidential elections were, at least in part, referendums on the future of the Supreme Court—who would control it in 2016, and whether it had gone too far in 2024. Democrats lost both of those contests. The justices are not on the ballot themselves, of course, but they are not ignorant of public opinion. It will be hard for them to take any message from Tuesday’s results other than this: Full steam ahead.