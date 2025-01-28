The Pitt Is a Defiantly Different Hospital Drama

Legally speaking, ER is not technically back. Yes, The Pitt is executive-produced by John Wells, an original producer of ER; yes, it’s a serial drama about the high-intensity environment of a hospital emergency room; yes, it stars a grizzled and gentle Noah Wyle who, as a younger, wider-eyed actor, was also one of the stars of ER; and, yes, it was recently subject to a lawsuit from the widow of Michael Crichton—the creator of ER—claiming that it’s an unlawful “derivative work” of that series. But, other than that, it is indeed a totally different thing.

Set in the chaotic, underfunded emergency wing of a trauma hospital in Pittsburgh, The Pitt’s first season tells the story of a single shift in, mostly, real time. (Each of its 15 episodes covers the better part of an hour, though episodes mostly clock in at a breezy, classic 45 minutes.) This particular day is both special and ordinary. Our main character is Wyle’s Dr. Rabinavitch—everyone calls him Dr. Robby—who is the senior attending doctor of the E.R. He’s come into work today despite the fact that it’s the anniversary of the death of his predecessor and mentor, who passed during the pandemic. Alongside the tough-talking charge nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa), Dr. Robby manages a department full of residents, all of whom are undergoing personal crises of varying intensities, and a new crop of interns and med students who’ve shown up for their first day, totally unprepared for the pace—and splatter—of life in the E.R.

ER was a workplace romance; The Pitt is a workplace catastrophe.

The Pitt is a considerably grittier affair than its (alleged) grandparent. Watching ER today, it’s incredible how clean everything is, how slowly even fast-moving operations unfurl, and, more than anything, how many breaks these people get during their shift. In the pilot of ER, there’s a scene in which all of the major doctor characters hang out together in a break room for an extended period of time like it’s Central Perk, just drinking coffee and shooting the shit. In The Pitt, several interns are chastised for trying to eat lunch. One doctor announces he desperately has to pee, and we follow him for a genuinely excruciating amount of time before he’s able to make it safely to a urinal. And then there’s the gore. As the show airs on Max, it gets a blank check for blood and guts. In the first handful of episodes alone, we see a woman with a degloved (skinned) foot, a man with a collapsed palate that makes his face as floppy as a Halloween mask, and a burn victim who has to have his torso scored like a ham in order to relieve the pressure on his swollen lungs. I’ve seen roughly half of this show from behind my own fingers. ER, which had a reputation for graphic medical procedures, cuts away from stitches.