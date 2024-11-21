Regulations Aren’t Killing the Working Class—but the Red Tape Is

Of course, the anger people feel at institutions is real—people do feel like government is not working for them. But this anger cannot be allowed to cannibalize the interests of the working class. Any politician truly interested in the welfare of this group would divert this ire toward the parts of the government that truly impede people’s ability to live a good life. It’s time to take aim at the mountain of requirements and bureaucratic hurdles people must overcome in order to access government services and benefits.

The journalist Annie Lowrey referred to this as the “time tax”—the amount of extra time that people have to spend navigating a complex bureaucratic system in order to access health care, unemployment, financial assistance, and other services. Take SNAP (commonly known as food stamps) as an example: With this program, applicants not only have to meet work requirements and stay under a certain income to qualify, but they also may have to recertify their eligibility through in-person interviews, which can cause them to miss work. Qualifying for these programs often requires navigating multiple pages of forms; there is often a backlog that results in people experiencing long wait times to have their applications processed. If an error is made in the process, these add to the wait. These barriers are what professors Pamela Herd and Donald P. Moynihan refer to as “administrative burdens.”

As Vox’s Abdallah Fayyad points out, simple changes can be made to these programs to prevent people from going through needless hardship. During the early stages of the pandemic, the federal government provided enhanced federal funding to states to keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid—this skipped the annual reenrollment process that required states to reverify eligibility. This lasted until March of last year, when people began to be disenrolled. While Medicaid enrollments remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, 25 million people ended up losing coverage because of the renewal process—more than 70 percent of the disenrollments were due to procedural reasons, according to data collected by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Survey data shows that most Americans support reducing these administrative burdens.