Will Trump Break Congress to Confirm Matt Gaetz?

The news stunned even the most inured public figures in Washington this week. Republican senators and representatives alike expressed shock, horror, and dismay at the selection. Gaetz is intensely unpopular on Capitol Hill for multiple reasons. But the ones that stand out are his leading role in the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year and the chaos that followed, his belligerent and childish interactions with other members, and the various scandals that have surrounded him in recent years.

Mostly notably, the Justice Department and the House Ethics Committee have each investigated Gaetz for allegations of child sex trafficking, the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl, and illegal drug use. (The former lawmaker has denied any wrongdoing.) Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against him in 2023, reportedly because of concerns about witness credibility. The Ethics Committee was set to vote on the release of a report about the allegations on Friday, but its release is now questionable after Gaetz’s sudden (and convenient) resignation from the House on Wednesday night.

Then there is the question of his qualifications. Gaetz graduated from law school at the College of William and Mary in 2007 and was admitted to the Florida state bar in 2008. But there is no evidence that he ever practiced law in any meaningful way. After working at a North Florida law firm for just over a year, he ran for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives in 2009 and served there until he was elected to Congress in 2016. This is not the résumé of your typical attorney general, to say the least.