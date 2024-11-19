Trump Is Struggling With His Treasury Pick for the Dumbest Reason

Apollo’s Rowan cannily buttered Musk up by stating publicly that Musk “represents wholesale change, and I think we actually need wholesale change.” Rowan endeared himself to the right by leading the alumni charge against University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill, which led eventually to her resignation. But Rowan didn’t help himself last month by complaining that the Fed risked overheating the economy if it cut interest rates too quickly; for all his denunciations of inflation under Biden, Trump is an inflation dove and is desperate for further rate cuts.

As I write, Warsh, the former Fed governor, is the Treasury candidate to beat. He’s young (54) and Trump thinks he’s handsome, which matters to an absurd degree. But Warsh is an inflation hawk, too. The bond market rallied Monday after Warsh was identified as a Treasury candidate, and David Wessel of the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center told Bloomberg “he’s very good at getting along,” which may be an ingredient the other candidates lacked. But I can’t find a public statement from either Warsh or Rowan endorsing Trump’s outrageous tariff plan, something Trump may require as a sort of loyalty oath.

In the end, Trump will need to decide how badly he wants to impose a ruinous economic policy on the country. We can’t rule out that he wants it very badly, if not from ideology (Trump has none) than from stubbornness and a loathing of respectable people who disagree and are willing to say so out loud. Trump will almost certainly end up hating whatever person he chooses for Treasury because that person won’t be able to persuade the markets that up is down and black is white and four fingers are really five. It’s a hopeless predicament. I can’t fathom why anybody would want the job.