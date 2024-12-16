How Trump Uses Capitalism’s Myths to Exploit MAGA Rage

But a delusional mythology about American capitalism has taken hold—one that has seemingly instilled in We the People that we have an inalienable right to prosper; to be immune from the risks that are part of capitalism’s natural order. This is an imaginary right that’s been made to seem real by politicians who are afraid of educating their constituents on what our model of commerce actually is. Frankly, our national press has been mostly lazy on this, as well.

“Are you better off today than four years ago?” is an illogical question in a capitalist nation. Are some worse off today than four years ago? Sure, and I make no light of that. There are also millions better off; not only did President Joe Biden oversee the regaining of millions of jobs lost during the Covid pandemic, he led in the creation of millions more. But if there’s a lesson to be learned from the past few decades, which have pivoted from an economic crash to a fitful recovery to a pandemic to a more robust comeback—really, the envy of the rest of the world; an actual instance in which American exceptionalism actually holds true—it’s that life comes at you fast. There are some who will be doing worse off by the time they finish this article than when they commenced reading. That’s not flippancy, just reality.

Welcome to capitalism, whose proponents always cite unequal outcomes as a reason to extol it. But some things are easy. Eggs are expensive? Eat fewer of them. Cut down on egg whites. Let them eat yolks. Gas prices high? Insurance for your health, properties, and vehicles? Supply chain constraints harming your livelihood, or your quality of life? Remember when the price of gas steadily increased during former President George W. Bush’s second term? Gas was cheap in 2020 because, well, tens of millions of drivers weren’t, uh, driving. In fact, Trump threatened the Saudis, in the early days of the pandemic: Cut oil production, or lose our military support. Why? Because more oil would have made gas even more useless, and “useless” and “oil” aren’t the mellifluous chimes of cash registers ringing.