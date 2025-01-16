When America’s Top Spies Were Academics and Librarians

“Microfilm copies of entire newspapers … scientific journals that Allied scientists could no longer acquire, underground newspapers from Norway, secret photographs of sabotage in Occupied Europe” all found their way to Kibre’s pouches. With experience as a Hollywood actress and a cover as a tunnel-visioned librarian, Kibre could charm just about anything out of her targets. (As the recent film Oppenheimer dramatizes, one of those scientific journals revealed to the Manhattan Project scientists how the atom had been split.) But she wasn’t just collecting obviously strategic material; the OSS wanted even the most mundane and banal publications, such as atlases, telephone directories, business registries, banking regulations, metallurgical and chemical journals. Why? “Because,” Graham points out, “the right piece of paper, in the right hands, might hold the secret to winning the whole war.” And the United States really didn’t have much of the information it would need to fight an overseas war. In 1941, for example, “the whole of the U.S. contained only two portfolios of maps showing all of Japan.”

But how to turn this mass of data into useful information? That was the job of the so-called “chairborne division,” the heart of the early OSS. Initially housed in one E Street complex near today’s Kennedy Center, and later in buildings and Quonset huts across Washington, OSS’s Research and Analysis Division, or R&A, was an entirely new innovation in intelligence: an enormous team of researchers and eggheads “pulled … from humanities departments in universities” and told to do their thing. Officials dumped all of the material gathered by Kibre, Curtiss, and others on these professors and told them to find out, for instance, which Swedish plants were manufacturing—and selling to the Nazis—ball bearings, where those plants were, and who their employees were, so Kibre or someone like her could trick a middle manager to share an annual report. They asked them to figure out whether the Allied estimate of German tire production was correct. (No, it was overstated by a factor of five, and 70 percent of that was from just five vulnerable factories.) Or they just let these intellectuals act naturally and sift through all of these papers, maps, and magazines to try to find patterns, rhymes, significance.

R&A insisted “that you can get vital combat intelligence from all kinds of unpromising sources” and so pulled “usable intelligence on every aspect of the war from the snips and scraps that crossed their desks.” A society column in a local newspaper might offer clues to the location of a hidden German unit, or changes in a freight-rail timetable might indicate which munitions factories were ramping up production. This was scholarship, just on different primary texts. “The central conceit of intelligence analysis,” Graham explains, “is that intelligence work should follow the university model … with analysts working separately from policymakers and striving for the highest degree of objectivity.” And the OSS was, she claims, the first intelligence agency anywhere to reach out to the people who did this kind of research for a living. Graham does, though, dismiss Donovan’s patronizing postwar praise of his “amateurs in intelligence.” Scholars like Curtiss, Kent, and Kibre “weren’t amateurs,” she insists. “They were experts in intelligence. It’s just that the intelligence world didn’t know it yet.”