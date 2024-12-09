The Oil Industry Is Helping to Spread Misinfo About Whale Deaths

Plastics are also a cause of whale death, another one that the fossil fuel industry doesn’t want us to talk about. Last year, a young cuvier beaked whale died in the Philippines with nearly 90 pounds of plastic in its stomach, National Geographic reported. The poor guy had starved to death because his stomach was so full of plastic that there was no room for food. Infectious diseases—apparently the cause of death for the Minke whale who met her end in Cape May this week —are also a factor.

The tragic whale beachings in these heavily populated areas are also related to another, largely positive development: Because of federal environmental laws enacted in the 1970s, and because of endangered species protections put in place by the Obama Administration, many waterways closer to shore—like New York Harbor, where I recently saw humpback whales and hundreds of dolphins within plain view of the city skyline—have become more inviting to whales and other marine wildlife. As one scientist noted, where there are more whales, we see more strandings; it can be bad news for the individual, but good news for the population. The fossil fuel industry probably doesn’t want to talk about the role of regulation in allowing whales to thrive in places that were previously too polluted.

The false whale death narrative is not the only strange argument against wind power emerging from this fossil fuel-supplied network, according to the Brown researchers. This network of individuals and groups also fans concerns about offshore turbines’ potential impact on phytoplankton, which is minor compared to the impacts of warming oceans on all marine life. In a typical example, a group called Green Oceans, using the language and vibe of environmental panic, asks in a PowerPoint presentation, “Are we destroying something that is irreplaceable?” Warning about the “industrialization” of the ocean, Green Oceans notes ominously that the impact on phytoplankton is an “unknown.” And they claim that wind power causes carbon emissions. It does emit some carbon—a tiny fraction of that emitted by fossil fuels. The mining impacts of fossil fuels are about five hundred times greater than those of renewable energy technologies.