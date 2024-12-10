Biden’s Got One Last Chance to Cancel Student Debt

The Biden administration is facing its Titanic moment of student debt cancellation. Trump’s plan for the Department of Education and his designs to abort all student debt cancellation will be, effectively, an existential iceberg for 40 million student debtors and their families, one that will sink even long-standing relief programs, including public servant loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment programs. The incoming administration has no interest in abolishing student loans. They want to abolish the Department of Education.

But right now, in true Titanic fashion, the only lifeboat that has been launched is a pardon for the president’s son, Hunter Biden. Meanwhile, reporting suggests that Democratic Party loyalists, including Liz Cheney, may soon be preemptively buoyed by similar blanket amnesty. South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, who apparently has soured so much on accountability that he’s prepared to co-sign the incoming administration’s impunity, has even suggested that some of Biden’s few remaining days should be spent pardoning Donald Trump—who’s already safely floating away from legal repercussions on a lifeboat provided by the Supreme Court.

What about everyone else? Wiping out student debt would be one way for the administration to put masses of ordinary people into lifeboats. As the Biden administration has proudly touted, student loan cancellation transforms people’s lives for the better. It enables them to buy homes, start families, retire from bad jobs, and pursue more meaningful occupations. It improves people’s physical health and boosts mental well-being. Under the Biden administration, roughly one in 10 debtors have had some or all of their loans discharged. But millions more are waiting with bated breath for the respite they were promised. And despite the actions of a hostile, ultraconservative Supreme Court, the president still has the power to deliver on his commitments. The secretary of education could approve the millions of stalled applications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness—while there is still a public sector to employ people. Biden could also order the cancellation of federal loans for older borrowers, people in long-term default, and the victims of predatory for-profit colleges.