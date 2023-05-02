The Lie at the Heart of the States’ Case Against Student Debt Relief

The Debt Collective report looked at MOHELA’s financial statements that covered all new accounts and found that even if everyone who was eligible took advantage of the student loan forgiveness—which is not usually the case—MOHELA would still have nearly 5.5 million accounts. Between how much it is paid to service an account (between $2 and $2.90) and how much it is paid to cancel an account (at least $11.49), the Debt Collective report estimates conservatively that MOHELA will make more than $181 million in revenue, more than double what it made in 2022, even after student debt is forgiven. The report also found that MOHELA has not made a payment to the Lewis and Clark Discovery Fund since 2008, and its financial statements show no plans to resume paying.



None of this came to light before the Supreme Court granted the case a writ of certiorari before the lower courts could scrutinize the case and render their own judgment. Issuing a writ of certiorari in a way that bypasses the lower court system is historically a little used tool of the Supreme Court. However, Biden v. Nebraska marks the 18th such time since 2019 that the Supreme Court has interceded in this fashion. It’s a concerning shift that Stanford law professor Mark A. Lemley warned could signal the conservative-majority court is running rampant over the other branches of government.



As Biden v. Nebraska never went through the usual appeals process, there were no opportunities to verify the facts of the case. Instead, when it was argued before the Supreme Court, the plaintiffs presented their claim as fact. If the high court rules in the states’ favor, not only will the ruling be based on a lie, but it will have major ripple effects for other lawsuits going forward.

