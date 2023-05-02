The Lie at the Heart of the States’ Case Against Student Debt Relief

The Debt Collective report looked at MOHELA’s financial statements that covered all new accounts and found that even if everyone who was eligible took advantage of the student loan forgiveness—which is not usually the case—MOHELA would still have nearly 5.5 million accounts. The Debt Collective report estimates conservatively that between how much MOHELA is paid to service an account (between $2 and $2.90) and how much it is paid to cancel an account (at least $11.49), the loan organization will make more than $167 million in revenue, nearly double what it made in 2022, even after student debt is forgiven. The report also found that MOHELA has not made a payment to the Lewis and Clark Discovery Fund since 2008, and its financial statements show no plans to resume paying.

None of this came to light before the Supreme Court granted the case a writ of certiorari, before the lower courts could scrutinize the case and render their own judgment. Issuing a writ of certiorari in a way that bypasses the lower court system is historically a little-used tool of the Supreme Court. However, Biden v. Nebraska marks the eighteenth such time since 2019 that the Supreme Court has interceded in this fashion. It’s a concerning shift that Stanford law professor Mark A. Lemley warned could signal that the conservative-majority court is running rampant over the other branches of government.



As Biden v. Nebraska never went through the usual appeals process, there were no opportunities to verify the facts of the case. Instead, the plaintiffs presented their claim as fact when it was argued before the Supreme Court. If the high court rules in the states’ favor, not only will the ruling be based on a lie, but it will have major ripple effects for other lawsuits going forward.

