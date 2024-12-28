My Gun Culture Is Not Your Gun Culture

White supremacist terrorism of the sort my ancestors grew up with has somehow become mythical for the rest of the country—as if such violence can only be perpetrated in the past, by people literally wearing Klan robes. But it never receded into the past for the Black South. We’ve already seen how the cult of Trumpism has empowered hate crimes and white supremacist attacks across the South ever since he first rose in politics in his first presidential candidacy. Now that the grip of his fascism is firmer on America than ever before, the fire of his garbled oratory of hate will spark more white supremacist vigilantes. The Black South faces still more threats, as anti–“critical race theory” panic effectively works to revive Jim Crow across much of the country. But Black Southerners will be ready, because those are our ways.

And we won’t forget that climate disaster is here and now: While the rest of America looked away, much of Appalachia has lain in ruin in the months after Helene. Communities that don’t have running water or roads or electricity have been in survival mode, organizing labor so that the vulnerable are cared for and resources are distributed. The reason survival leftism is organically operating in Appalachia (though the people who get paid to sit in studio sets and deliver the news forgot) is the reason Black Southerners are keeping their guns by their sides, too: Because when there is no order or rule to protect you, or when the order is against you, you become your own order. Be fooled by none of the myths that say we, as Black Southerners, are dupes. We survived centuries of America’s mightiest brutality because we knew what we were doing and used every scrap of a tool at our disposal. That is how we can continue to survive and how, if they dared listen to us instead of hating us, we could lend ourselves to others who wish to survive.