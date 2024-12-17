Trump Is Going Back to War With Congress

While “nobody” might be a stretch, Trump is correct that most people are probably unfamiliar with “presidential impoundment authority.” There are three good reasons for this. The first one is that impoundment is unconstitutional. The Constitution makes clear that the power of the purse—the federal government’s ability to appropriate and budget funds—belongs solely to Congress.

There is some wiggle room on this in practice. Sometimes Congress gives the president some discretion over how funds can be spent for certain programs. When it comes to foreign policy, lawmakers have sometimes given presidents special tools to quickly disburse foreign aid or spend on military assistance to American allies, recognizing that Congress may not be able to convene and act fast enough in some cases. But these discretionary measures—which lawmakers themselves set—are all downstream of Congress’s ultimate control over how federal funds are spent.

Presidents have sometimes claimed that there is an unspoken constitutional power of impoundment. (More on that claim momentarily.) But the Supreme Court has never endorsed that theory, and its rulings on Congress’s power over the federal budget all point in the opposite direction. In the 1980s and 1990s, presidents claimed that they could cut unnecessary federal spending if they had a line-item veto, which would allow them to block funds to individual projects and appropriations when signing a budget into law while leaving the rest of it intact.