ABC News Just Showed Trump Exactly How to Silence Journalists

Last week, ABC News made a decision that should alarm anyone who cares about press freedom: it agreed to pay Donald Trump $16 million and issue a public apology over accurate reporting about his sexual abuse case. This wasn’t just a settlement—it was a surrender, and the implications for journalism are deeply troubling.

The details matter here. ABC is paying Trump $15 million (which will go to his “future presidential foundation and museum”) plus $1 million in legal fees because George Stephanopoulos used the phrase “liable for rape” when discussing Trump’s E. Jean Carroll case verdict. While the jury technically found Trump liable for sexual abuse rather than rape, even the judge noted this distinction was largely semantic, writing that the verdict didn’t mean Carroll had “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’”