Trump’s Rage at Liz Cheney Takes a Dark Turn—and Wrecks a Big GOP Lie

Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that “numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.” Thank you to Congressman Barry Loudermilk on a job well done.

Note the trademark mobspeak here: Cheney could be in a lot of trouble for federal lawbreaking, Trump declares, as if he’s merely a passive observer remarking on the danger she faces, rather than someone who will control the nation’s sprawling federal law enforcement apparatus in just over a month. Trump has been raging at Cheney for years, and has amplified suggestions that she should face televised military tribunals.

Now, in a dark turn in this whole farcical saga, Trump is pretending that House Republicans have given him a legitimate basis for prosecuting Cheney, when in fact their claims were cooked up in bad faith for precisely that purpose.

Indeed, read this way, Trump’s new missive actually wrecks the spin from Republicans that there’s no reason to fear that Patel will improperly wield law enforcement against his political enemies, even though Patel has vowed to do exactly that. It clearly signals that this is exactly what Trump expects from him.