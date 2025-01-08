Police Unions’ Damning Silence on Trump’s Plan to Pardon Cop Beaters

Police unions are political organizations more than they are labor organizations. They’re not press-shy in general, and especially not when they’re asked to defend police officers. And yet, police unions, whose own members were attacked on January 6, have gone silent about whether their attackers might get pardoned. It would seem they’re reluctant to take a stand that could be at odds with Trump—more willing to appear hypocritical than to run afoul of MAGA. But there’s another way of looking this. There’s nothing contradictory about these unions’ implicit—and some of their members’ explicit—support for January 6 rioters. It’s merely another instance of the cops doing what they always do: allying with power.

Trump’s plan to pardon rioters is one strand of his broader rewrite of January 6 from a “heinous attack,” as he once called it, into “a day of love.” His story is the one many of his supporters have long been telling: The rioters weren’t criminals, but true patriots. Of the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with January 6, about 1,100 people have been convicted and sentenced; more than 700 of them have served out their sentence. Three hundred people who have been charged still have open cases; of those, about 180 people were charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement agents or officers or obstructing those officers during a civil disorder, both of which are felony offenses.” So far, more than 100 cases are set to go to trial in 2025. There are also close to 200 more cases that the FBI has presented to federal prosecutors for possible charges.

Not all of these cases involve police officers who were assaulted. The Department of Justice has stated that around 140 police officers were assaulted that day and that 608 people have been charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement agents or officers or obstructing those officers.” I found around two dozen instances of current and former law enforcement officers who were charged with committing criminal offenses on January 6; some involved physically assaulting officers, many others involved obstruction of officers. (An earlier study identified 28 current and former officers who had been charged as of January 6, 2022, with 12 having been charged with assault.) A few of these officers were involved in some of the most violent attacks that day. Some were also active in the larger “Stop the Steal” effort, like Alan Hostetter, a former police chief and “Stop the Steal” organizer from southern California who was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on four charges, including bringing a dangerous weapon to the Capitol.